2 teens charged after man stabbed while trying to stop vehicle break-ins in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Peel Regional Police)

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed while trying to stop vehicle break-ins in Mississauga last month.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred in the area of Creditview Road and Shagbark Crescent, north of Burnhamthorpe Road West, on the evening of July 21.

A 19-year-old man confronted two suspects allegedly trying to break into parked vehicles and was stabbed, police said.

The man sustained life-altering injuries as a result of the stabbing.

In a news release on Thursday, police announced that they arrested two young persons in Mississauga. In addition to attempted murder, the two suspects are also facing aggravated assault.

They cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.