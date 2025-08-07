Caledon man charged after almost $25M worth of suspected cocaine found hidden in truck at Canada-U.S. border crossing

A Caledon man has been charged after suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of nearly $25 million was seized at a Canada-U.S. border crossing near Sarnia.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said on July 23 a commercial truck arriving from the United States at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry, in the community of Point Edward, was referred for a secondary examination.

During an inspection of the vehicle’s trailer, border services officers allegedly located seven bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine.

The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 197 kilograms, with an estimated street value of $24.6 million, CBSA said in a news release.

Onkar Kalsi, 29, of Caledon, was subsequently arrested andwas transferred to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

He has since been charged by the RCMP with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The CBSA said between Jan. 1 and July 10, it seized 1,164 kg of cocaine originating from the United States, alongside 514 kg from other countries combined.

This investigation is ongoing.