Peel police could soon roll out drones for 911 response calls

Peel Regional Police logo is shown on a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel Regional Police could soon begin using drones to respond to 911 calls, alongside regular officers.

In a statement to CP24, a spokesperson for Peel police explained that it is “exploring the use of drone technology as a first-response tool for select 911 calls.”

“The initiative aims to reduce response times and provide officers with real-time information before they arrive. While specific call types are still being finalized, drones may be used for in-progress incidents such as break and enters, missing vulnerable persons, or auto thefts,” the statement notes. “All drone operations will be managed by trained officers through our Aerial Support Unit and Community Safety Operations Centre and will not be used for general surveillance or utilize facial recognition technology.”

Police say that right now they are in the “planning and regulatory review phase,” and will be guided by privacy concerns and community consultations as they begin the pilot program.

Police went on to say that they expect they are “one of, if not the first police service in Canada to deploy drones in this capacity.”

“We are committed to advancing technology in our service to better support our communities and equip officers with the tools needed to enhance emergency response efforts,” the statement notes. “We look forward to sharing more details at the appropriate time.”

Taking law enforcement to new heights

Police forces across Ontario have been using drones as part of their investigations for years. The drones can be used as a tool in pursuits, tagging distracted drivers, and in other operations.

Technology expert Carmi Levy told CP24 that it is “no surprise” to see law enforcement agencies increasingly moving forward with drone programs.

Levi, however, points out that the program being proposed in Peel Region is different than how drones have been deployed by Ontario police forces previously,

“(drones) are usually carried as cargo in a police vehicle, and officers decide when and how to deploy them,” he said.

Using drones as a first response tool, Levi said, “moves the decision upstream, into the dispatch space, where it’s up to the 911 dispatcher’s discretion whether to launch a drone before the human officer can possibly get there.”

‘It could be a lifesaver in so many situations’

Levi said that he is confident that a drone could assist police with their work, by using sensors that can “transmit various types of real-time data - optical, infrared, night vision, sound, LIDAR, chemical detection, facial recognition,” all of which allow investigators to have a picture of the scene before they actually step foot on the ground.

“Conceivably, a drone can speed to the site of a call much more quickly than a police vehicle, giving first responders more to work with, sooner in the call timeline. It could be a lifesaver in so many situations,” Levi said.

Tech expert says there are privacy concerns

Peel police specified in their statement that the drones “will not be used for general surveillance or utilize facial recognition technology.”

Despite this assertion from the police, Levi said that he has privacy concerns,

As we’ve seen with Google Street View cars, the prospect of cameras and other sensors pointing every which way in a given neighbourhood opens up a host of privacy and data concerns," he said.

“Left unchecked, the potential for a RoboCop-type scenario built around unchecked state surveillance is certainly concerning.”

In June 2023, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) wrote an open letter to the Hamilton Police Service demanding that “they cease and desist using drones immediately.”

The CCLA suggested at the time that “drones hovering above large-scale events can chill protest and freedom of expression.”