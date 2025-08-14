ADVERTISEMENT

Peel

Mississauga man charged after allegedly riding on top of moving train in eastern Ontario

By Ted Raymond

Published

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old man from Mississauga is facing charges following a “train surfing” incident in eastern Ontario.

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP responded to a train stopped on the tracks between Dornie Road and County Road 30 in North Glengarry Township at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, following reports a man had been riding on top of it while it was moving.

The man was arrested and charged with mischief and entering land on which a line work is situated.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.