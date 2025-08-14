Mississauga man charged after allegedly riding on top of moving train in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old man from Mississauga is facing charges following a “train surfing” incident in eastern Ontario.
The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP responded to a train stopped on the tracks between Dornie Road and County Road 30 in North Glengarry Township at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, following reports a man had been riding on top of it while it was moving.
The man was arrested and charged with mischief and entering land on which a line work is situated.
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.