Mississauga man charged after allegedly riding on top of moving train in eastern Ontario

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old man from Mississauga is facing charges following a “train surfing” incident in eastern Ontario.

The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP responded to a train stopped on the tracks between Dornie Road and County Road 30 in North Glengarry Township at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, following reports a man had been riding on top of it while it was moving.

The man was arrested and charged with mischief and entering land on which a line work is situated.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.