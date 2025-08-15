Public servants in Brampton must return to the office full time in January, mayor says

Mayor Patrick Brown looks on during the Diwali Mela festival at Sesquicentennial Park in Brampton, Ont., Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

The mayor of Brampton says he plans to follow the province’s lead and force public servants in his municipality to return to the office full-time in 2026.

Speaking to Newstalk 1010 on Friday, Mayor Patrick Brown said the city’s public servants who are not currently working in the office five days a week will be required to do so starting in January.

“This is a legacy of an accommodation which was brought in during COVID and as much as there are some benefits, you don’t get the same level of productivity,” he said.

“The challenge was no one wanted to be the first mover on bringing this policy back out of fear that you may lose staff.”

The decision comes one day after the provincial government announced that all members of the Ontario Public Service will be back in office full-time come January.

Workers had previously been mandated to work from the office for a minimum of three days per week.

Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that about half of all public servants are already working in-office full time.

Employees with hybrid work arrangements will need to increase their in-person attendance to four days a week starting on Oct. 20, before remote work comes to an end in January, the province said.

Brown called the decision “long overdue.”

“The fact that the province is doing this is great. It will set the tone. I think it is going to have a cascading with other public servants,” he said.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras