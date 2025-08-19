Ontario resident killed in crash east of Calgary

An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

RCMP are investigating the cause of a deadly crash in Strathmore, Alta.

The collision happened at the intersection of Highway 1 and Wheatland Trail at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Strathmore RCMP say the crash, between a semi-truck and an SUV, caused the semi to catch fire.

A passenger in the semi was able to exit, but the driver, a 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was trapped and died at the scene.

The passenger and driver in the SUV weren’t injured, RCMP say.

Strathmore is located roughly 40 kilometres east of Calgary.