Double shooting in Brampton leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Peel police are investigating a double shooting in Brampton that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Police said they were called to a residence on Bayhampton Drive, near Humberwest Parkway and Castlemore Road, for reports of gunshots at around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The homicide unit has taken carriage of the investigation and police said they believe this to be an “isolated incident.”