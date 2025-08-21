Man accused of dangerous driving during car meet at Brampton plaza

A 21-year-old man is facing dangerous driving charges in connection with a car meet at a plaza in Brampton last week.

Peel police said they received reports of a large gathering at Trinity Common Mall, in the area of Great Lakes Drive and Bovaird Drive East, on the evening of Aug. 16.

Officers observed a white Dodge Challenger driving dangerously, which prompted them to stop the vehicle, police said.

The driver tried to leave, but officers, police said, were able to box the vehicle and prevent the escape.

However, the driver ditched the Dodge and attempted to run away, police said. He was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit.

In a news release on Thursday, the driver was identified as Ajaypreet Sidhu. He has been charged with racing a motor vehicle, unnecessary noise, no muffler, obstructing plate, driving a motor vehicle not in accordance with emission regulation, failure to surrender licence, public nuisance and flight from a peace officer.

Police said his driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

“Officers will continue to conduct regular patrols at plazas across the region, including Trinity Common Mall,” police said in the release.

“Residents may notice an increased police presence at times to ensure public safety. Unlawful activities – such as large unsanctioned gatherings, dangerous driving, public drinking, use of fireworks, and excessive noise – will not be tolerated.”