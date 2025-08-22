Amber Alert cancelled after baby found safe in Brampton, suspect in custody

Police officers speak to family members after being reunited with their eight-month-old boy, who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)

An eight-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Thursday evening has been found safe in Brampton, police say.

The alert, which was sent out just after 6 p.m., was cancelled 40 minutes later when the boy was discovered abandoned near Steeles Avenue East and Rutherford South.

Peel police said the child is in good health.

Video from the scene shows the family members hugging the child after being reunited.

Peel police said a 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Peel police requested the Ontario Provincial Police to issue the alert.

A Peel police spokesperson said they were called to the area of Bartley Bull Parkway and Hurontario Street, north of Steeles Avenue, around 3:15 p.m.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown commended Peel police for locating the child quickly.

“We got the best of the best with Peel police. They were focused to make sure they found that infant right away,” Brown said in an interview with CP24 on Thursday night.

“The fact that the child is safe is the best news we can have.”