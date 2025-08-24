E-bike rider seriously injured in Mississauga collision

Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

An e-bike rider has been rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near Dundas Street West and Wolfedale Road and involved the driver of another vehicle, Peel Regional Police said.

Police said they were called to that area just before 4:15 p.m.

Currently, Eastbound and westbound Dundas is closed in both directions between Mavis and Erindale Station roads due to the investigation.

Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes.