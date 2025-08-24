Four arrested after Caledon, Ont. shooting, more suspects still at large

Provincial police in Caledon are investigating a shooting that led to a shelter-in-place order. Officers were called to reports of gunfire at a home on Finnerty Side Road near Highway 9 in Caledon, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2025. (OPP)

Provincial police in Caledon are investigating a shooting that led to a shelter-in-place order early Saturday morning.

Officers were called around 5:15 a.m. to reports of gunshots at a home on Finnerty Side Road near Highway 9.

Several roads in the area including The Gore Road, Patterson Side Road, Finnerty Street and Humber Station Road, were closed while the public was asked to stay indoors.

Officials warned against engaging with anyone suspicious during the shelter-in-place order.

Specialized OPP units responded including the canine unit, emergency response team and tactics and rescue unit. Aviation services provided aerial support, while crisis negotiators and other officers were actively engaged in the response.

Police say three people were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the local hospital. Officials confirmed that one person remains in serious but non life threatening condition, while the other two victims suffered minor injuries.

Four suspects were arrested following the preliminary investigation but police believe others may still be at large.

The OPP urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

All roads have since reopened but the investigation remains ongoing. Residents can expect to spot an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information related to this incident, including dashcam or home security video footage, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident E251140662.