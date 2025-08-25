Brampton man drowns after jumping off bridge into the Grand River

The Bissell Park bridge over the Grand River in Elora on Aug. 25, 2025. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

Ontario Provincial Police say a Brampton man drowned Sunday in Elora.

Emergency responders were called to the Bissell Park bridge around 6:30 p.m. to help search for a missing person in the Grand River.

They learned a 29-year-old had jumped off the bridge and into the water but never resurfaced.

Rescuers found him in the Grand River but he died at the scene.

Grand River Elora Police tape at the Bissell Park bridge in Elora on Aug. 25, 2025. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

OPP said the man’s name would not be released out of respect for his family.

The incident was determined not to be suspicious by the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The drowning was the second one this summer in Elora.

In June, witnesses called 911 after noticing a man in distress at the Elora Quarry. The 24-year-old swimmer was pulled from the water and taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Grand River Elora The Grand River in Elora on Aug. 25, 2025. (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

According to Lifesaving Society Ontario, there were 59 drowning deaths in 2024.

So far, 73 have been reported across the province this year.

The organization said it expects that number to rise by the end of the summer.