Motorcyclist killed in Brampton collision

A motorcyclist has died following a collision near Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton on Aug. 25. (CTV News Toronto chopper)

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in Brampton late Monday afternoon.

The crash, which involved another vehicle, happened near Heritage Road and Bovaird Drive.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area at about 4:45 p.m.

There, officers found one individuals suffering fromlife-threatening injuries.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said, adding that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The force’s Major Collision Bureau has now taken over the investigation.

Peel police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage from that area around the time of the collision to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.