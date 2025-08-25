Peel police seek info about Brampton lawyer’s alleged fraudulent activity

Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this undated photo.

Peel police are asking for the public’s help after receiving several complaints over the past two months about a Brampton lawyer who is allegedly fraudulently using his trust account.

Investigators from Peel Regional Police’s Fraud Bureau say to date, the complainants have been financially impacted in an amount totalling more than $3 million dollars.

A criminal investigation was launched into the allegations against Mr. Pawanjeet Mann, of PJ Mann Law at 214-5 Brisdale Dr.

As per the Law Society of Ontario, Mann’s licence to practice law has been revoked.

This investigation is ongoing and Peel police are urging anyone with information to contact their Fraud Bureau at 905-453-3311, ext. 3335, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.