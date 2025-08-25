Suspect in custody after assault at waterpark in Brampton: police

Police say one of two suspects is in custody following an assault at a waterpark in Brampton last month.

Peel police previously said that officers were called to Wet’n’Wild in Brampton on the night of July 23 for an altercation involving multiple people.

What began as a verbal dispute between people waiting in line for a waterslide escalated into the “violent assault” of a woman by two individuals, police said.

“The altercation continued toward a retail shop in the park area, where the suspects allegedly used store merchandise as weapons before fleeing the area,” police said in a news release.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police confirmed that 30-year-old Malcolm Ryan, of Brampton, has now been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with the case.

A second suspect has been described by police as a Black female who is about five-feet, six inches tall with a medium build and is between 30 and 35 years old. She has black, braided hair and brown eyes, police added.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or whereabouts can contact the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133, police said.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar