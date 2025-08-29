Two remaining suspects wanted in Mississauga attempted kidnapping arrested, police say

Fahad Sadaat (left) and Osman Azizov are facing charges in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Mississauga. (Peel police handout)

The two remaining suspects wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping of two women in Mississauga in June have been arrested, Peel police say.

In a news release on Friday, police announced that 19-year-old Fahad Sadaat and 18-year-old Osman Azizov were identified and taken into custody after their images were published earlier this week.

Their arrests came days after 26-year-old Waleed Khan was apprehended also for the June 24 incident that occurred near Britannia Road West and Queen Street South.

Police said two women were walking in the area that night when three masked suspects tried to lure them to a light-coloured SUV.

The suspects, one of whom reportedly had a gun and another armed with a knife, allegedly chased the women and attempted to grab them.

Police said a passerby intervened, causing the suspects to drive away. The victims did not sustain physical injuries.

Sadaat and Azizov are each facing nine charges, including kidnapping while using a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime.

Khan was charged with 33 offences related to kidnapping, firearms, and auto theft, investigators noted.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).