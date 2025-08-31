22-year-old man dead after Highway 410 crash in Mississauga: police

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 22-year-old man from Oakville has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Mississauga.

In a news release, police say the collision happened on Saturday at around 9:30 p.m. when a passenger vehicle struck the centre median on the northbound collector lanes near Courtneypark Drive East.

“As a result of the collision, the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 22-year-old male of the City of Oakville, was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased shortly after,” police wrote.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours for an investigation by the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact OPP or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.