Two people charged in armed carjacking in Mississauga

Parth Sharma, 20 (left) and Ekamveer Randhawa, 19 (right) are both facing multiple charges in connection with an armed carjacking in Mississauga.

Two people have been charged after an armed carjacking in Mississauga in June.

In a release on Monday, Peel police say on June 19, two people approached a man as he exited his vehicle in the driveway of a home on Mineola Road near Hurontario Street.

They say one suspect was armed with a knife and the second claimed to have a gun.

The pair demanded the victim’s car keys, watch, and cellphone. They then fled in the victim’s 2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach, according to police.

The victim was not injured and police recovered the vehicle the next day.

After executing a search warrant at a home in Brampton in July, police say they arrested 19-year-old Ekamveer Randhawa. He has been charged with robbery, wear disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Peel police say they also arrested Parth Sharma, 20, of Oakville on Aug. 28. He has been charged with the same offences as Randhawa, as well as drive while disqualified.

None of the charges against either man have been tested in court.