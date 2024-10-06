Car goes into guardrail, causes fire on Gardiner Expressway

Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

A car drove into a guardrail Sunday morning causing a fire and delays on the Gardiner Express, Toronto police say.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the expressway and Spadina Avenue.

The westbound lanes were closed while cleanup was underway but have since been re-opened.

COLLISION:

4:29am

W/B Gardiner Expressway West and Spadina Avenue @tps52Div

- collision clean up underway

- w/b lanes closed for cleanup

Use an alternative route.#GO2188200

^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 6, 2024

In an email, police say that officers remain on scene while waiting for Toronto Hydro.