One person critically injured in Etobicoke crash

One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Etobicoke early Monday morning.

It happened near Albion Road and Humberline Drive, just east of Highway 427, at around 6:55 a.m.

Police said two vehicle were involved in the collision and one struck a tree.

One person suffered critical injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital.

The westbound lanes of Albion Road are currently closed between Humberline and Carrier drives for the police investigation.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays in the area.