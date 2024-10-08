Hurricane Milton affecting some flights at Toronto Pearson airport

The hurricane is pushing toward the state as a Category 4 storm. It became a monster Category 5 hurricane yesterday but has since been downgraded

Hurricane Milton is already causing flight disruptions at Pearson International Airport in Toronto as it barrels towards Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The Category 4 storm is expected to make landfall in Tampa Bay sometime on Wednesday, less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc on the state and beyond.

Tampa International Airport announced it was suspending operations on Tuesday as the storm moves closer, with plans to reopen when it is “safe to do so.” Orlando International Airport, which is also in the hurricane’s path, made a similar announcement and will close Wednesday.

As a result, Pearson Airport said in a post to social media that flights to and from those locations will be affected.

“We’re closely monitoring Hurricane Milton as it moves through the Yucatan Peninsula and heads toward Florida,” the airport said in a tweet.

It’s unclear how long the closures at Tampa and Orland airport will be in effect. Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport -- neither of which are currently in the storm path -- remain open.

Milton grew to a Category 5 storm on Monday, but has since been downgraded to a Category 4.

We're closely monitoring Hurricane Milton as it moves through the Yucatan Peninsula and heads toward Florida. Some Florida… pic.twitter.com/nD25CqdL1S — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) October 8, 2024

The weather system could bring with it eight to 12 foot-storm surges and evacuation orders have been issued for communities along the coast.

A major hurricane has not made a direct hit on Tampa Bay since 1921 and U.S. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for the state.

In a Monday news conference, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor called Milton “the real deal.”

“If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time,” she said. The region is still reeling from Helene, which produced a wall of water up to 8 feet and left 12 people dead.

‘Devastatingly powerful’

Although Milton has been downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said the storm is still “devastatingly powerful” and could be upgraded back to a Category 5 as it travels over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

“It’s been downgraded, but it’s really just pulled back a little bit. Storms of this magnitude often go through what’s called eyewall replacement… it wobbles, the winds tend to back off a little bit, and then it gets a redefined eye,” he said.

The storm is expected to dump as much as 450 millimetres of rain in some areas of Florida, Coulter said, noting that Toronto saw less than a quarter of that amount when the Don Valley Parkway flooded in in July. Wind gusts could also reach speeds of over 200 km/h.

“So with the rain, with a storm surge, with the winds, this is going to be devastating all up and down,” he said.

With files from The Associated Press