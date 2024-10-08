Toronto-area woman who allegedly scammed victim out of $800K arrested: police

A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Toronto police say an officer has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the city's midtown area and they are searching for a suspect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say a suspect who allegedly defrauded a victim out of $800,000 under the guise of a business proposition has been arrested.

The investigation began after the suspect and victim spoke about what police described only as “business opportunities” in Toronto in September 2022.

Police allege that the victim placed nine orders for undisclosed goods in the three months that followed, which were supposed to be shipped to various retail stores in the city. However, police said the goods were never delivered and the victim lost $800,000.

Last month, police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Kleinberg, Ont. resident Jodi-Ann Bonnick and released an image of her to the public. She was wanted on 10 counts of fraud over $5,000, eight counts of making false statements to procure money and 10 counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.

In an update Tuesday, police announced that Bonnick had been arrested and charged on Sept. 23.

Police didn’t say what type of goods were ordered by the victim or the nature of the business opportunities allegedly pitched by the suspect.

Bonnick is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 3.