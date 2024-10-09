2 in hospital after unicycle rider hits pedestrian in Etobicoke

Toronto police say a unicycle rider hit a pedestrian in Etobicoke on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (CTV Toronto)

A unicycle rider hit a female pedestrian in south Etobicoke Tuesday evening, sending the two to the hospital.

Police say they received a call just after 10 p.m. for a collision in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty Sixth Street, west of Kipling Avenue.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the rider of the motorized unicycle was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

What caused the collision is unknown.