Four injured after car, 2 TTC buses collide: Toronto paramedics

Four people have been transported to hospital following a collision near Toronto’s Forest Hill neighbourhood early Wednesday morning, paramedics say.

It happened at the intersection of Bathurst Street and Eglinton Avenue West at around 4:48 a.m.

According to police, a car and two TTC buses were involved in the crash and one of the vehicles caught fire.

A male in his 20s suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment, paramedics said. Three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection is closed for the police investigation.