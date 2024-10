A Toronto Police Cruiser is show in this file photo.

A police car responding to a call for a person with a gun was involved in a collision in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Coxwell Avenue near Cosburn Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police said there are no reports of injuries.

Coxwell Avenue was closed northbound from Sammon Avenue to Milverton Boulevard and southbound from Sammon Avenue to Springdale Boulevard, but has since re-opened.