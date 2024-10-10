1 person in custody after man stabbed in Scarborough

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Scarborough Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to Warden Avenue and Walbon Road, south of Lawrence Avenue East, just before 7 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, police say a male suspect has been taken into custody, and there is no threat to public safety.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.