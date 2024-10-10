3 cops injured in separate stolen vehicle investigations in Etobicoke

Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (CP24)

Three Toronto police officers have been injured in separate incidents involving alleged stolen vehicles in Etobicoke.

The two incidents occurred less than a kilometre apart on Silverstone Drive and within 15 minutes of each other.

Around 12:17 p.m., near Silverstone Drive and Finch Avenue West, an officer tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle.

OFFICER INJURED:

Finch Ave W & Silverstone Dr

12:17 pm@TPS23DIV

- officer was attempting to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen

- stolen vehicle rammed the officer's scout car and fled the area

- officer sustained minor injuries#GO2220600

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 10, 2024

Police said the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle rammed into the officer’s car and fled.

The officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Police said the injured officer was assessed at the scene.

Meanwhile, the suspect vehicle, which police said was significantly damaged, had not been found.

A few minutes later, just after 12:30 p.m., officers in the Silverstone Drive and Albion Road area spotted a vehicle with alleged stolen plates and attempted to stop it.

TWO OFFICERS INJURED:

Silverstone Dr & Albion Rd

12:34 pm

- police were attempting to stop a vehicle that had stolen plates attached to it

- occupants of vehicle fled on foot

- officers injured during a foot pursuit

- two officers sustained minor injuries#GO2220704

^lm — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 10, 2024

Police said the occupants tried to evade the officers and later ran away after ditching the vehicle.

Officers engaged in a foot pursuit and two people, a man and a woman, were subsequently taken into custody, police said. There is no word on charges.

Two officers suffered minor injuries during the pursuit but didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

A Toronto police spokesperson said officers are investigating the two incidents separately.

With files from CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman