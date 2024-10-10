Police issue warrant for suspect who allegedly stabbed two people near Christie Pits Park

Tony Lin, 27, is shown in a handout photo. Lin is wanted in connection with a stabbing near Christie and Bloor streets on Sept. 24. (Toronto Police Service)

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old Toronto man who allegedly stabbed two people near Christie Pits Park last month.

The incident happened in the Christie and Bloor streets area just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Police say that the suspect got into some sort of argument with a group of people.

It is alleged that he then approached the group and began to stab several people with a weapon that is believed to be a knife.

Police have previously said that a 24-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries in the attack while a 22-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that 27-year-old Tony Lin, of Toronto, is now wanted for aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon in connection with the incident.

The arrest warrant comes weeks after police released surveillance camera images of a suspect and made a public appeal for information.

Lin is described as having a slim build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing black clothing, white shoes and carrying a black bag, police say.