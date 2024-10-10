What’s open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend

Shoppers have much to be thankful about for most of the costs for thanksgiving meals have stabilized, there's still some sticky issues.

Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:

What tourist attractions are open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday?

What grocery stores are open and closed?

Most grocery stores will be closed, with the exception of a few that will remain open, including:

Loblaws (Maple Leaf Gardens)– Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Metro (College Park) – Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Select Farm Boy locations, including 100 Queens Quay E., 207 Queens Quay W., 777 Bay St., 81 St. Clair Ave. E. – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All GTA Eataly locations, including Yorkville, Sherway Gardens, and Shops at Don Mills (hours vary by location)

Beer/LCBO

All Beer Stores and LCBO locations will be closed.

Pharmacies

Many pharmacies will be closed but some, including select Shoppers Drug Mark and Rexall locations, will remain open.

What malls are open on Thanksgiving Monday?

The Eaton Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Markville Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One Shopping Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed on Thanksgiving Monday

What else is closed on Thanksgiving Monday?

Toronto Public Library branches will not be open on Sunday or Monday

Banks and government offices will not be open on Monday

There will be no mail delivery on Monday

What changes will there be to the TTC and GO Transit on Thanksgiving Monday?

Line 2 will be shut down on Saturday and Sunday between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations for planned track work. Shuttle buses will run and the stations will remain open.

On Monday, the TTC will run on a holiday service schedule and GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

What will the weather be like over the long weekend?

While the long weekend will kick off with sunshine and a balmy daytime high of 22C on Friday, the warm weather isn’t expected to stick around for long. Sunny skies and a seasonable high of 16 C are in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14 C. On Monday, the temperature will drop off to a high of just 10 C. Showers are also possible on Sunday and Monday.

What events are happening in the GTA over the long weekend?