Police identify Toronto victim of alleged serial killer

Niagara police have arrested a woman in connection to three homicides in Hamilton, Niagara and Toronto over the prior three days.

Toronto police have identified the woman who was allegedly killed by a suspected serial killer earlier this month.

In an update on Friday, police said 66-year-old Trinh Thi Vu was found dead in a residence near Keele Street and Dundas Street West on the afternoon of Oct. 1.

She had trauma to her body, but police have not revealed the cause of death.

Vu is the city’s 69th homicide of 2024.

Last week, police arrested and charged 30-year-old Sabrina Kauldhar with second-degree murder in the death of Vu.

GTA homicides Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, is shown in these handout photos. Kauldhar is facing charges in connection with three GTA homicides. (Hamilton Police Service)

She is also facing murder charges in Hamilton and Niagara Falls in connection with the deaths of Lance Cunningham on Oct. 2 and Mario Bilich on Oct. 3.

Investigators have said Kauldhar and Vu were known to each other but have not disclosed further details about their relationship. Meanwhile, the two men were believed to have been “randomly targeted.”

Homicide victims Homicide victims Lance Cunningham (left) and Mario Bilich (right) are shown in these handout photos. (Hamilton Police Service)

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact a dedicated hotline at 289-248-1058 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.