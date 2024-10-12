4 people, including 2 cops, injured in North York collision

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Four people, including two police officers, were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision in North York Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Police Services (TPS) says the collision happened in the Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street area around 3:20 p.m.

A police cruiser and another vehicle were involved in the crash, which left two officers with non-life-threatening injuries, TPS says.

Police added that two occupants of the other vehicle were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the collision.