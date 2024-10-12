Stolen vehicle crashes into two homes in North York, police say

Police say a reported stolen vehicle crashed into two homes in North York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. (Tristan Phillips/CP24)

Toronto police are investigating after a reported stolen vehicle hit two homes in North York Friday evening.

The crash occurred in the area of Derrydown and Sentinel roads, south of Finch Avenue West, just before 7:30 p.m.

Police say the occupants of the vehicle have fled the scene. They do not have descriptions of the occupants.

The circumstances that led to the crash are unknown.

Meanwhile, no one in the homes was injured.

Toronto Fire Services told CTV News Toronto that crews assessed the homes and found a risk to the residents, prompting an evacuation. The power has also been disconnected.

TFS added that the city engineer had been called to check the structures.