'Absolutely outrageous': Hundreds of dump trucks could drive through Liberty Village due to Ontario Line construction

Coun. Ausma Malik hopes Metrolinx can develop an alternative in place of 300 to 400 dump trucks driving daily in 2025.

A neighbourhood already plagued by heavy traffic congestion could soon be used as a thoroughfare for hundreds of dump trucks daily due to construction on the Ontario Line.

This past summer, some Liberty Village residents raised concerns about traffic in the neighbourhood, telling CTV News Toronto that they felt “trapped” due to congestion related to a myriad of factors, including construction on the nearby Gardiner Expressway and a number of major events.

Now, a proposed Metrolinx plan is suggesting that 300 to 400 dump trucks could soon be transporting soil along Strachan Gate to Hanna Avenue and Dufferin Street every day for a couple years, potentially snarling traffic further.

“When they suggested they’re going to be doing 25 to 40 dump trucks now, like this year, and it’s increasing to 300 to 400 next year, for several years, we started to think, ‘Well, how can we possibly share the load here?’” Robert Howley, a founding director of the Liberty Village Resident Association, told CTV News Toronto in an interview on Friday.

“We want to contribute, we want to be helpful, but those numbers are absolutely outrageous. For the neighbours, or for the residents here, and the people that come and visit, the stress is really palpable.”

Dozens of dump trucks have already been seen throughout the neighbourhood as they carry out construction work upgrading the Exhibition Station. Once construction is fully complete, the station will act as a transit hub for the Ontario Line and the GO Transit rail network that Metrolinx says will serve more than 12,000 commuters during rush hour.

Howley said he is excited about what the completion of the Ontario Line will mean for residents, but he urged Metrolinx to consider other options for undertaking construction work.

Liberty Village resident Heidi Kurien even launched a petition – which has more than 850 signatures – pleading with Metrolinx to reconsider their plans and consider Liberty Village locals in their decision-making process.

“Unfortunately, I find sometimes we’re the last to know of things happening, so I just wanted to make sure this time that voice would voice would then go back to Metrolinx and say, ‘Listen, this is just not the viable option,’” Kurien said. “We totally understand that the subway will be great when we get it – we welcome this – because I think it would be fantastic for the village, but the way we get there can’t be at our expense.”

A spokesperson for Metrolinx confirmed to CTV News Toronto it’s listening to locals' feedback to “ensure our plans provide the best possible outcomes for the community while allowing construction to continue.”

‘It’s really critical that Metrolinx gets it right’

Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik said she shares the concerns of her constituents and is ensuring their voices are heard during discussions with the transit agency.

“I’ve been at the table with Metrolinx, with residents, with businesses and with city staff to say that they need to come back with a plan that, first and foremost, stays off the key roads in and out of Liberty Village – East Liberty, Liberty and Strachan – and that they have to use innovative solutions, including, potentially, using the rail corridor better in order to get that construction work done and not exacerbate and worsen traffic in Liberty Village,” Malik said.

The city councillor adds that it has been encouraging already to see that Metrolinx is exploring other avenues.

A spokesperson for the transit agency confirmed it is working with the Liberty Village BIA, and community members, to mitigate traffic impacts from Ontario Line construction, adding that Metrolinx is committed to listing to their feedback.

“While getting trucks in and out of the construction area is necessary for completion of the project, we are working to explore all options, including the best routes and methods for undertaking this work,” Metrolinx’s emailed statement reads. “As with any tunnelling project, soil from the tunnel boring machines (TBMs) must be removed from the area as tunnelling occurs.”

Malik says city council moved forward to approval of the Liberty Village Traffic Action Plan – approved by council in July to help alleviate congestion – putting forward short to long-term measures to combat traffic congestion.

“I also moved additional direction to ensure that we are also providing the most clear and firm expectations and directions to Metrolinx about how the concerns around construction and traffic mitigation are going to be addressed as the Ontario Line construction advances,” Malik said.

“We want to make sure that this construction is done well and that the needs of residents, businesses, and those who move through and enjoy the neighbourhood in the area are considered. It’s really critical that Metrolinx gets this right.”