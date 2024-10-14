Man wanted for allegedly exposing himself, sexually assaulting TTC bus riders in Toronto’s west end

A photo of a man who allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted passengers while aboard a TTC bus in Toronto’s Corso Italia area earlier this month. (TPS photo)

Police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted passengers while aboard a TTC bus in Toronto’s Corso Italia area earlier this month.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 near Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of an indecent exposure.

They say that the suspect also attempted to push his body against other passengers on the bus before fleeing the area.

He is described as 40 to 50 years old, six foot two to six foot three inches tall with a slim build, and short black hair and a beard.

The suspect was last seen wearing an army green camo coloured baseball hat with the word “Wrangler” on the front, a grey jacket, light grey or beige cargo pants, clear glasses with metal frames, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.