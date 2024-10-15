2 Toronto teens facing charges after allegedly stealing cars from 2 food delivery drivers

Two 16-year-olds are facing charges after allegedly robbing two food delivery drivers at knifepoint in Toronto earlier this month.

The first incident happened on Oct. 5, at around 3:45 a.m., in North York, near Steeles Avenue West and Jane Street.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a food delivery worker was making a delivery at the time when a lone male suspect approached him wearing a mask.

They added that the suspect allegedly took out a knife as he made a demand for the keys. The victim handed them over, as well as his cell phone, before the accused drove away in the victim’s car.

Three days later, on Oct. 8, at around 4:40 a.m., police said they responded to another robbery in North York, near Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road, which is roughly a 10-minute drive away from where the first incident took place.

Like before, police said a food delivery worker was making a delivery when he was approached by a lone male suspect wearing a mask, who then produced a knife and demanded that the victim hand over their keys. Officers allege that the suspect drove off in the victim’s vehicle after taking their keys.

Later that week, on Oct. 11, shortly before 3:30 a.m., Toronto police said they responded to a break-and-enter in Scarborough, near Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue.

Officers said three suspects were driving a stolen vehicle when they pulled up to a home.

Two suspects wearing masks allegedly got out of the car and forced their way into the home through a rear window.

Police said that one of them then took out a knife, confronted the victim and demanded they hand over their car keys before stealing a purse.

Investigators said the suspects left in the stolen vehicle that was already waiting outside.

Soon after, police said they found the stolen vehicle in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West, where they brought in two suspects after running after them for a short while.

Following a search warrant, police said they found items of “evidentiary value” related to the reported robberies, and charged two 16-year-old boys as a result.

The accused are both facing multiple charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, break and enter, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime. One of the teens is also facing three counts of failure to comply with the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The charges have not been tested in court and their identities are protected under the provisions of the YCJA.

One suspect remains at large. Police have not provided a description.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.