Man charged following ‘hate-motivated’ incident at Scarborough mosque

Toronto police are investigating a hate-motivated incident at the Atiya Institute of Knowledge at 1225 Kennedy Rd.

A man who allegedly entered a mosque in Scarborough late last week and uttered hate-motivated threats and slurs at people inside is facing charges.

The incident happened on Oct. 10 at the Atiya Institute of Knowledge at 1225 Kennedy Rd., north of Lawrence Avenue East, in the Dorset Park neighbourhood.

Toronto police said the suspect was not known to those at the mosque, adding that he was forced out shortly after allegedly committing the “suspected hate-motivated offence.”

A short time later, officers from 41 Division arrested 41-year-old Robbin Lakatos, of Toronto. He has been charged with harassment and uttering threats/death or bodily harm.

In a post on social media, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow called the incident a “terrible” example of Islamophobia which has “shaken the community.”

“Islamophobia and any form of hate is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our city. Toronto must be a place where people can feel safe, where they can be free to celebrate their culture, their identity, and to worship without fear,” Chow wrote.

“Thank you to police for investigating and making an arrest. Together, we must recommit ourselves to making Toronto a place where people feel safe, a place where everyone belongs.”

In a statement, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said that a man entered the mosque and “uttered Islamophobic, racist, and anti-Palestinian slurs and threats against those inside, including worshippers, teachers and students.”

The group said that the congregants are “shaken, but no one is hurt.”

“We are in contact with all parties on the ground about this incident, one of many that has swept Canada in the past year,” NCCM said.

Toronto police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.