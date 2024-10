One person was critically injured after an incident near Eglinton and Midland avenues on Oct. 15, 2024. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

One man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

It happened near Eglinton and Midland avenues at around 2:22 a.m.

Police said a man in his 60s was found in the area with stab wounds and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.