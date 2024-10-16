Ontario internet gaming operator fined $30,000 after website accessed outside of province: AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Investigation and Enforcement Bureau at the Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands in Gananoque, Ont. on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

An Ontario internet gaming operator is facing a $30,000 fine after its website was accessed outside of the province.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)issued an Order of Monetary Penalty to NorthStar Gaming Ontario for failing to ensure that its website, NorthStarBets.ca, was only accessible to players in the province.

The Crown agency, which regulates alcohol, gaming, horse racing and cannabis retail sectors, explained that games on gaming sites registered in Ontario may only be provided within the province unless they are conducted in conjunction with another provincial government.

The AGCO has been conducting proactive, third-party assessments as part of its compliance monitor of the gaming sector.

The Crown agency said it conducted tests from physical locations in Quebec and New York to determine whether Ontario gaming sites are accessible outside provincial limits.

“During the assessment, NorthStarBets.ca failed to accurately identify the location of one of the devices. The AGCO is further citing the operator for its repeated failure to provide the Registrar with data, information, and documents requested in a timely manner as required,” the AGCO said in the release on Wednesday.

The regulator added that it continues to engage with the operator to make sure the issues are addressed.

“Failure to do so may result in further enforcement action,” the AGCO said. NorthStar Gaming can still appeal the penalty to the Licence Appeal Tribunal.

“Ontario’s gaming sector is carefully regulated to ensure it’s conducted legally and with the public interest in mind. The AGCO will continue to take all appropriate steps to ensure that regulated gaming sites are operated with integrity and within the province’s legal framework.” AGCO CEO and Registrar Dr. Karin Schnarr said in a statement.