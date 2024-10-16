Police release photo of suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted person twice in North York

Police say the man is wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted one person twice in North York last month.

Officers were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area on the afternoon of Sept. 26 for a sexual assault.

Police said an individual was waiting at a bus stop when the suspect approached and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Furthermore, police allege the suspect followed the victim onto a bus and later sexually assaulted them again.

On Wednesday, police issued a public safety alert and released a photo of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as between 30 and 35 years old, five-foot-eight to five-foot-nine, with a stocky build, thin moustache and medium-length black hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, black Puma sandals and carrying a dark blue Adidas backpack with a yellow trim.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.