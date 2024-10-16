Toronto man charged after Israeli flags removed from vehicle in Etobicoke on 2 different occasions

A Toronto police cruiser is pictured in this file photo

A 30-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stealing an Israeli flag from the same vehicle on two occasions in south Etobicoke over the summer.

The incidents happened on July 30 and Aug. 6 near The Queensway and North Queen Street, just west of Highway 427.

Toronto police say they were called to that area on those dates for reports of a theft under $5,000.

They said in both cases, a suspect allegedly approached the same vehicle and stole an Israeli flag.

On Oct. 10, Husam Abu Hashem, 30, of Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts theft under $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 27.

Investigators say that these incidents are treated as a suspected hate-motivated offences.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.