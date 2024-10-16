Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A female pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s west end Wednesday night.

Emergency crews received a call just after 6 p.m. for a collision near Havelock and College streets, east of Dufferin Street.

Toronto police say the pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, was rushed to the hospital in a serious, but stable, condition. Police told CP24 that the collision was a result of a medical emergency and added that no other injuries had been reported.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say.