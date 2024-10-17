Recall issued for jelly pork sold in Ontario

A recall for a type of jelly pork sold in Ontario has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), citing a possible Listeria contamination.

The affected Wagener’s brand “ham in jelly” was recalled Wednesday and carries the best before date of Dec. 28, 2024.

“The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served, sliced, chunked or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date,” the agency said.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can make you sick, the CFIA said. Listeria can be especially harmful to people who are elderly, have weakened immune systems or are pregnant.

Anyone who purchased the affected product should dispose of it or contact the retailer they purchased it from.