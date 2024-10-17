Toronto’s weekend forecast filled with sun, warmth

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mainly sunny skies and high of 15 C, which will still feel cool, but is slightly higher than the seasonal 13.6 C.

Above seasonable temperatures are expected to return to Toronto today and will continue to warm up into the weekend.

The warmup comes after Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Toronto for Thursday morning, as the temperature dipped to a chilly 1 C.

“Despite a frosty start to the day, the weather is taking a turn for the brighter and warmer,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Temperatures will climb well above normal heading into the weekend, starting with a high of 18 C on Friday, and 20 C on both Saturday and Sunday amid sunny skies.

The warmth will hang around until the start of next week and reach a high of 22 C on Monday and 21 C on Tuesday. The weather breaks mid-week with a high of 19 C and a chance of late day showers.