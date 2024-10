A police vehicle is shown parked outside Bais Chaya Mushka elementary school on Oct. 12.

One man and a male youth are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls school last weekend.

On Oct. 12, a Saturday, gunfire rang out outside Bais Chaya Mushka elementary school, in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West, at around 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...