Crews battle 3-alarm fire at home in Beaches

A three-alarm fire broke out at a home in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

No injuries have been reported following a three-alarm fire at a home in the Beaches.

Toronto Fire said the blaze broke out at a home on Kippendavie Avenue, near Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue, early Friday morning.

According to first-responders, crews arrived to find a fully involved residential fire. The blaze had also spread to an electric vehicle in front of the home and two adjacent houses.

All occupants in the home of origin have been accounted for, Toronto Fire said, and no injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire said it is unclear if there were people in the other affected houses.

There is no word on the cause and crews remain on scene actively battling the flames.