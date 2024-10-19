'I am humbled': Meet the 87-year-old Ontario woman who graduated from York University

At the age of 87, Markham resident Hortense Anglin graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies. (Supplied)

Hortense Anglin was the oldest graduate to make her way across the platform at York University’s Fall Convocation ceremony this week. At the age of 87, she graduated with an Honours degree in Religious Studies.

“Each person took the time to greet me and to congratulate me on my achievement. I am humbled,” Anglin said.

A similar scene played out two years ago, in 2022, when Anglin received her Bachelor of Arts at the age of 85.

“It was just as joyful, and the receptivity of the audience, just the same, wonderful. They were elated to see a grey-haired lady,” she said.

Hortense graduated from high school in Jamaica more than half a century ago. She was planning to continue her education but put that on hold when her husband of 52 years fell ill and later passed away in 2014.

The Markham resident was later inspired to continue her studies by her younger sister Osra Lindo, who started university education after learning about York University’s Bridging Program for Women.

The program supports women who face challenges pursuing university education at whatever stage they are in life.

“I just went head-first into all things that were required. The more I learn the more I want to learn, the more courses I do, the more courses I need to do,” Anglin said.

In 2018, she decided to enroll in Gender and Women’s studies before eventually switching to Religious Studies.

“I’m doing these religious studies courses, the nature of education, the Hebrew Bible, and the gospels. I want to learn about the religions of the world, and the world is a big place,” Anglin said.

She offers this advice for those afraid of taking a risk: “Fill your day with what you love to do, occupy your mind. If you don’t use it, you are going to lose it.”