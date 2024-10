A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this Oct. 19, 2024 photo. (Jacob Estrin / CP24)

One person has been injured after a dispute that happened Friday night, police said.

Police said that they responded to a call for ‘unknown trouble’ in the Jane and Ellis area at around 12:45 a.m.

According to police, a group of people were fighting. Police say that no charges or arrests were made.

One person was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, EMS said.