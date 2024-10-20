4-vehicle crash impacting traffic in Toronto’s west end

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.

Traffic delays are to be expected after the drivers of four vehicles collided on Sunday evening near in Toronto’s York area.

Police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Keele and Donald Avenue, just north of Rogers Road, at around 6 p.m., flipped over.

It is unclear at the point if anyone was injured, they said.

Currently, southbound Keele St is closed at Rotherham Avenue, while northbound Keele is closed at Dunraven Drive. Police say motorists should also consider alternate routes.