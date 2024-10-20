Police searching for male who allegedly peered into woman’s windows in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly entered a woman’s property in downtown Toronto on a number of occasions and peered through the windows.

On Oct. 17 at about 10 p.m. police attended the area of Cecil and Henry streets, south of College and west of McCaul streets, for reports of a suspicious incident.

Investigators say that a female was in her home when a man allegedly entered the property and watched her through the windows before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

Police further report that the suspect was allegedly seen on the property doing the same thing in September and earlier this month.

He is described aswhite, 40 to 50 years-old with white or gray hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing glasses, a dark-coloured baseball hat, a light-coloured hooded sweater,and a camouflage jacket, and carried a backpack.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.