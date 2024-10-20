Woman charged with first-degree murder in west Toronto shooting

Police are pictured at the scene of a fatal shooting near Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road Sunday September 1, 2024. 9

A Toronto woman who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly fatally shooting a 37-year-old Brampton man last month in the city’s west end has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Sept. 1 in the Belgravia neighbourhood, near Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road, just west of Oakwood Avenue.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 6:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a male with gunshot wounds in an alleyway near and after-hours club, police previously said.

Life-saving measures were performed, but he was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Triston McNally, of Brampton. He is the city’s 57th murder of the year.

Triston McNally Triston McNally, 37, is Toronto's 57th homicide victim of 2024. (TPS photo)

On Oct. 19, 36-year-old Stacey Downey, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She was scheduled to appear in bail court on Oct. 20.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.