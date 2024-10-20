Woman charged with first-degree murder in west Toronto shooting

A Toronto woman who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly fatally shooting a 37-year-old Brampton man last month in the city’s west end has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
The shooting happened on Sept. 1 in the Belgravia neighbourhood, near Eglinton Avenue West and Times Road, just west of Oakwood Avenue.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 6:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
At the scene, officers located a male with gunshot wounds in an alleyway near and after-hours club, police previously said.
Life-saving measures were performed, but he was later pronounced dead in the hospital.
The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Triston McNally, of Brampton. He is the city’s 57th murder of the year.
On Oct. 19, 36-year-old Stacey Downey, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She was scheduled to appear in bail court on Oct. 20.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.